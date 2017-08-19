This day in WND history: American polygamy gets sizzle

Love, American style: Polygamy gets sizzle

Aug. 20, 2012: WND took an in-depth look at polygamy in the United States, including Muslim men in America who marry multiple wives. On a popular Muslim dating site, WND found active profiles for married Muslim men seeking additional wives in every U.S. state (and Washington, D.C.) – except Alaska.

A search of a popular Muslim “singles” dating site revealed more than 1,000 results for married Muslim men – located in the United States – who were openly seeking additional wives.

For the parameters of WND’s search, only married Muslim men who lived in the U.S. and were interested in taking another wife were selected.

The search returned more than 1,000 results – so many, the site recommending refining criteria because there were too many matches.

Most of the men were in New York, New Jersey, California, Virginia, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

WND searched yet another popular Muslim dating site and found many more married men in the U.S. who are seeking additional spouses.

The Quran, Sura 4:3, states: “And if you be apprehensive that you will not be able to do justice to the orphans, you may marry two or three or four women whom you choose. But if you apprehend that you might not be able to do justice to them, then marry only one wife, or marry those who have fallen in your possession.”

Under Shariah law, a Muslim man may marry multiple wives, but he must provide for them equally.

The prophet Muhammad is said to have had dozens of wives.

Since polygamy is against the law in the U.S., NPR explained how Muslims still manage to have multiple spouses.

“Here’s how a man gets around the laws: He marries one woman under civil law, and then marries one, two or three others in religious ceremonies that are not recognized by the state. In other cases, men marry women in both America and abroad.

“Many women keep quiet for fear of retribution or deportation.”

Swiftboat vets hammer John Kerry

Aug. 20, 2004: One day after strong condemnation from John Kerry, the veterans group that challenged the senator’s war record launched another television ad, this time charging him with betrayal for accusing them of war crimes.

The ad was the second issued in August by Swift Boat Veterans for the Truth, a group of 254 vets who served with Kerry and signed a letter contending he was unfit to be commander in chief.

The ad began with audio and photographs from Kerry’s dramatic testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in April 1971 in which he charged Americans serving in Vietnam “had personally raped, cut off ears, cut off heads, taped wires from portable telephones to human genitals and turned up the power, cut off limbs, blown up bodies, randomly shot at civilians, razed villages in fashion reminiscent of Genghis Khan, shot cattle and dogs for fun, poisoned food stocks, and generally ravaged the countryside of South Vietnam in addition to the normal ravage of war, and the normal and very particular ravaging which is done by the applied bombing power of this country.”

Joe Ponder, who was wounded in November 1968, said, “The accusations that John Kerry made against the veterans who served in Vietnam were just devastating, and it hurt me more than any physical wounds I had.”

