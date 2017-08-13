This day in WND history: AP's strange ethics

AP’s strange ethics

Aug. 13, 2003: WND editor Joseph Farah thrashed the largest news-gathering operation in the world, the Associated Press, for unethically publishing WND’s news as its own.

Farah, who had authored an amazing expose of the news media titled “Stop the Presses,” wrote in 2003: “For the second time in a year, the AP has flagrantly misappropriated exclusive, copyright material published by WorldNetDaily. No attribution. No credit. No nothing. …

“But there’s even more to this story.

“While AP is lifting WorldNetDaily copyright content seemingly at will without attribution or credit, the very same news organization has the nerve to threaten WorldNetDaily for using AP information in stories with full credit! Last May, AP’s legal department threatened a lawsuit against WND for copyright infringement for using fully attributed information in our stories. This is what we call in the business ‘fair use.'”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!