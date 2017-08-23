This day in WND history: Cindy Sheehan calls terrorists 'freedom fighters'

Cindy Sheehan calls terrorists ‘freedom fighters’

Aug. 23, 2005: At the height of Cindy Sheehan’s national notoriety for camping in a Texas ditch and demanding to meet with then-President Bush, WND broke the stunning story of how Sheehan referred to the terrorists killing Americans in Iraq as “freedom fighters.”

WND made the discovery by scouring through videos of Sheehan, who explained:

“You know Iraq was no threat to the United States of America until we invaded. I mean they’re not even a threat to the United States of America. Iraq was not involved in 9-11, Iraq was not a terrorist state. But now that we have decimated the country, the borders are open, freedom fighters from other countries are going in, and they [American troops] have created more terrorism by going to an Islamic country, devastating the country and killing innocent people in that country.”

Sheehan actually was answering a question from a CBS News reporter, but no news agency reported the “freedom fighters” remark until it was unearthed by WND. It subsequently topped news headlines around the globe.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!