This day in WND history: Farah thrashes Gary Condit

Farah thrashes Gary Condit

Aug. 21, 2001: At the height of the turmoil over missing congressional intern Chandra Levy, WND editor Joseph Farah published a scathing open letter to Rep. Gary Condit, the California Democrat for whom Levy worked.

Not holding back, Farah urged Condit to leave Congress.

“What keeps you in office?” asked Farah. “Is it the perks? Is it the pension? Is it the desire to avoid personal disgrace?

“You’ve blown it, and it’s time to realize it. You chose a path of personal recklessness and it’s time to pay the piper. If you have any vestige of character and conscience left, do the right thing now. Stop thinking of only yourself. Think of your supporters. Think of your district. Think of Chandra Levy and her family. Think of all the others you have hurt. Think, if you can, about your country and the precedent you are setting by your selfish grasp on power.”

