This day in WND history: HBO series takes ironic smack at WND

HBO series takes ironic smack at WND

Aug. 12, 2013: WND reported how the HBO series “The Newsroom” actually faked a news story to portray the real-life news site WND as fabricating the news.

“The Newsroom” TV series, which starred Jeff Daniels as the main anchor for Atlantic Cable News, centered on the everyday exploits of network TV journalists.

In its fifth episode of the season, the plot had its executive producer Don Keefer (played by actor Thomas Sadowski) dealing with an out-of-control joke about an Obama appointee that supposedly was taken seriously by WND.

“The Newsroom” used real WND graphics to forge its fabricated story whenever it displayed the site’s content on the air.

In the storyline, Keefer said he never called any WND editor, not even being sure whether the news agency would even have an editor.

When urged by a colleague to call WND, Keefer does so, saying, “I’m calling a guy named Munch. I’m not gonna make it out of this call alive.”

“I was just being hyperbolic,” Keefer tells Munch (who, in reality, did not exist at WND). “I didn’t think there was any way I’d be taken seriously.”

Munch replies, “The thing is, we’ve got it from multiple sources.”

The producer explains to the fictitious WND editor that the news site’s reporting about the appointee and a group called “Righteous Daughters of Jihadi Excellence” is erroneous.

The WND editor again stresses the agency has “multiple sources” and that “It turns out your joke was right on the money.”

Keefer then goes ballistic, yelling, “I made up the f—ing name, David. There’s no such thing as the Righteous Daughters. What the f— is wrong with you?”

One media analyst who watched the episode noted the irony, saying, “They’re accusing WND of reporting a story that wasn’t real. And that is what they just did.”

Homeland Security vs. ‘right-wing extremists’

Aug. 12, 2009: WND broke the news of a newly unclassified Department of Homeland Security report warning against the possibility of violence by unnamed “right-wing extremists.” The “extremists” were characterized as those who express concerns about illegal immigration, increasing federal power, restrictions on firearms, abortion and the loss of U.S. sovereignty. The report singled out returning war veterans as particular threats.

After the Department of Homeland Security branded pro-lifers and tax protesters as “extremist threats, “gun owners feared a bill proposed that would keep firearms out of the hands of those only suspected to be “domestic terrorists.”

At least two groups demanded Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano quit after a report revealed the agency’s report on “right-wing extremists” was based on sources no more or less secure than Internet chat, WND revealed in an exclusive report.

Keyes’ sweaty napkin gets own website

Aug. 12, 2004: An Alan Keyes fan exercised the kind of initiative and entrepreneurship that would have made his idol proud – he started his own website to sell a napkin used to wipe the sweaty brow of the then-Illinois U.S. Senate candidate after having been booted off the eBay auction site twice.

Jerry McGlothlin, aka “The Napkin Man,” had daubed sweat from Keyes’ brow immediately following the candidate’s announcement he would replace Republican Jack Ryan to face Democrat Barack Obama in a long-shot bid for the Senate.

McGlothlin’s napkin page on eBay had received 15,000 visitors and 100 bids before it was unceremoniously taken down because “bodily fluids” were not allowed to be auctioned. The bidding had reached about $700 before eBay stepped in. McGlothlin planned to give the proceeds to the Keyes campaign.

Then eBay welcomed him back, saying sweat wasn’t a forbidden bodily fluid, but kicked him off again because Keyes’ campaign wasn’t an approved “charity.”

That’s when the SweatyNapkin.com site was born!

