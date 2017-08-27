This day in WND history: Janet Reno planned Waco assault with Delta Force

Janet Reno planned Waco assault with Delta Force

Aug. 28, 1999: Contrary to public statements, Attorney General Janet Reno and FBI officials planned the final deadly assault on the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas, with top officers of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, according to classified documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and Special Forces sources.

The FBI actually requested that Special Forces Delta Force operatives consult with them, be present on the scene and maintain equipment in preparation for a resolution of the 1993 51-day standoff that resulted in a fire that killed 74 civilians including many children, according to the documents and a knowledgeable military source.

The documented information WND obtained reveals not only did Reno actively seek involvement by Delta Force, but she was warned at one meeting she attended with the FBI, Delta Force Col. William “Jerry” Boykin and Webster Hubbell that the use of CS tear gas would have a variety of effects, one of which would be “Some people would panic.” Quote: “mothers may run off and leave infants.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!