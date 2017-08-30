This day in WND history: Kerry daughters booed at MTV awards

Kerry daughters booed at MTV awards

Aug, 30, 2004: It should have been the ideal John Kerry audience – attendees at MTV’s Music Video Awards – but the Massachusetts senator’s daughters found themselves being booed when they came on stage to serve as presenters.

“From the moment Alexandra and Vanessa started speaking, the boos outweighed anything close to cheers,” according to the Drudge Report.

Another website, juiceenewsdaily.com stated at the time: “At one point one of the daughters even held her finger to her mouth in an effort to ‘shush’ the rowdy crowd. The boos only grew louder when the daughters suggested that the best choice for a president in the upcoming election should be their father.”

Apparantly it was a case of like-father-like daughters.

John Kerry, himself, was booed in his hometown as he threw out the first pitch in Fenway Park before the start of a Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game the month before.

