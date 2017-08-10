This day in WND history: Major player in Obama eligibility booted from office

Major player in Obama eligibility booted from office

Aug. 10, 2014: In an election-year stunner, Gov. Neil Abercrombie of Hawaii, a major player in the debate over Barack Obama’s presidential eligibility, was ousted from office by state Sen. David Ige, who crushed the incumbent in the Democratic primary, despite a last-minute push for Abercrombie by President Obama.

Although he was outspent by about 10 to 1, Ige defeated Abercrombie by a margin of 67 to 32 percent. Abercrombie was the first Hawaii governor to lose in a primary, and only the second not to win re-election.

Obama had urged residents of the Aloha State to vote for Abercrombie, using the Hawaiian term for family in a radio commercial, saying Abercrombie is “like ohana to me.”

As WND reported, Abercrombie came to national fame at the height of the controversy over Obama’s eligibility to be president, when he suggested a long-form, hospital-generated birth certificate for Barack Obama may not exist within the vital records maintained by the Hawaii Department of Health.

‘Snipers wanted’

Aug. 10, 2000: The Secret Service launched an investigation after Craig Kilborn, host of the CBS network’s “The Late, Late Show” aired a photograph of GOP presidential nominee George W. Bush accepting his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention – with the words “SNIPERS WANTED” emblazoned across the bottom of the television screen.

The clip may have been aired as a news parody, “but we don’t find such parodies very amusing,” said Special Agent Jim Mackin, a spokesman for the Secret Service. The agency had been assigned to protect Bush and his running mate, Richard B. Cheney, throughout the campaign.

“Kilborn has made a statement that, for all intents and purposes, should mean his arrest,” said one upset poster on the Free Republic chat and news website. “He may have meant it in jest, but it’s not funny. He should make a public apology, he should apologize directly to [Bush] in person, and he should resign.”

“If it was a Republican saying this, there would be protests in the streets,” said another.

