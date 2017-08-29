This day in WND history: Mexican flag flies at U.S. post office

Mexican flag flies at U.S. post office

Aug. 29, 2006: Backers of illegal immigration at a rally near Los Angeles took down an American flag at a U.S. post office, stamped on it and replaced it with a Mexican flag as police looked on, according to witnesses and a video of the event.

Police officers in Maywood, California, eventually came to the pole to remove the flag but had bottles and rocks thrown at them, a radio listener named Sandra reported.

The listener said when she arrived at the rally, she was rushed by counter-protesters who called out, “Death to the Minutemen.”

“They pushed me around and told me if I was to take one step further, they would beat the s— out of me,” she said. “I looked to the back of me and there were about four police officers leaning on their vehicle just watching, doing nothing!”

