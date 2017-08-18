This day in WND history: Muslim Mafia gets VIP airport security tour

CAIR gets VIP airport security tour

Aug. 18, 2006: The Department of Homeland Security took a Muslim group with known past ties to terror organizations on a VIP tour of security operations at the nation’s busiest airport at the same time British authorities were working to break up a plot to blow up U.S. airlines.

During the airport tour, members of the Council on American-Islamic Relations were taken on a walk through the point-of-entry, Customs stations, secondary screening and interview rooms. In addition, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were asked to describe for CAIR representatives various features of the high-risk passenger lookout system.

In a meeting, CBP’s executive director of field operations assured CAIR officials agents do not single out Muslim passengers for special screening and that they must undergo a mandatory course in Muslim sensitivity training. The course teaches agents Muslims believe jihad is an “internal struggle against sin” and not holy warfare.

A CBP supervisor described the course, along with its companion training manual and video, as “politically correct drivel.”

