This day in WND history: Open borders turn Americans into roadkill

Open borders turn Americans into roadkill

Aug. 25, 2006: The slaughter on America’s highways caused by illegal-alien drivers – many drunk and most unlicensed and uninsured – fell under the WND spotlight more than a decade ago.

There were no official statistics about highway carnage and illegal aliens. But there is an increasing awareness among law enforcement officials – and victims of traffic accidents – that illegal aliens are playing a disproportionate role in the road mayhem, particularly in those states where their large populations are large.

According to surveys conducted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Hispanics believe it takes six to eight drinks to affect driving, while Americans, indoctrinated for years against drunken driving, believe it takes just two to four drinks.

In 2001, MADD reported 44.1 percent of California’s drunken-driving arrests were of Hispanics, while, officially, they made up just 31.3 percent of the population.

