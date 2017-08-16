This day in WND history: 'Red Army' behind Occupy Wall Street?

‘Red Army’ behind Occupy Wall Street?

Aug. 16, 2011: WND’s former Jerusalem bureau chief, Aaron Klein, was the first reporter to predict the “spontaneous” movement known as Occupy Wall Street and expose its well-orchestrated efforts to destroy capitalism.

WND was the first news agency to unmask the Saul Alinsky-style radicals whose organizational tactics date back to the 1960s and who comprised a major part of the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Klein’s reporting documented how the Occupy Wall Street movement was well planned by seasoned extremists and not the spontaneous uprising it claimed to be, while alleging the radicals behind the movement maintained White House connections.

WND revealed how the movement was orchestrated at the highest levels of American power – with the goal of expediting a coup that had been under way, in earnest, since Obama took the oath of office.

Bush kisses Cindy Sheehan

Aug. 16, 2005: While so-called “Peace Mom” Cindy Sheehan continued to seek a second meeting with President Bush in connection with the death in Iraq of her son, Casey, there was minimal coverage by the mainstream media of the first meeting between the pair, and no pictures.

But an online search by WND revealed a host of family photographs of the Sheehan family, including one showing President Bush kissing Mrs. Sheehan.

The photos were originally posted on a Sheehan family website featuring a large number of photos, but the images including President Bush posing with the family were later removed from the original page.

Sheehan was less abrasive about the president after her first encounter with him, telling her local newspaper: “I now know he’s sincere about wanting freedom for the Iraqis. I know he’s sorry and feels some pain for our loss. And I know he’s a man of faith.”

