This day in WND history: Trump goes to war with 'bimbo' Fox News star

Trump goes to war with ‘bimbo’ Fox News star

Aug. 7, 2015: Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump reacted swiftly and critically to the moderators of the first 2015 presidential debate, particularly homing in on questions from Megyn Kelly about his past statements about women and saying such were “unfair.” He also took to Twitter and passed along a tweet that referred to the Fox News star as a “bimbo,” according to the @realDonaldTrump account.

Kelly during the debate raised the point about Trump’s past characterization of some women as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” she said. Trump joked off the line of questioning, saying “only Rosie O’Donnell,” but in the aftermath of the debate, he expressed dissatisfaction with the moderators – Kelly as well as Bret Baier and Chris Wallace. And so did Trump’s attorney.

“The questions to me were far tougher, and that I – supposedly, according to what everyone’s telling me, I won the debate, according to the call-ins and everything,” Trump told reporters after the debate. “But the questions to me were not nice, I didn’t think they were appropriate, and I think Megyn behaved very badly personally.”

Trump said it was an “unfair question” for Kelly to ask about his past statements on women, and then he chided the other moderators for their performances.

“They weren’t even questions [they asked],” Trump said, BuzzFeed reported. “They were statements that they asked.”

Dakota Fanning ‘raped’ in new film

Aug. 7, 2006: Prosecutors in Wilmington, North Carolina, said they were “aware” of a scene for the movie “Hounddog” in which the character played by 12-year-old actress Dakota Fanning was violently raped, and said if an investigation were launched, authorities could consider sexual exploitation charges.

“I am aware of that situation,” district attorney Connie Jordan told WND. “The charge that would potentially apply to the scenario would be sexual exploitation of a minor.”

She said statutory rape laws would require the actual assault, and her understanding was that any assault was simulated. Third-degree or second-degree sexual exploitation would involve having or trading child pornography.

In “Hounddog,” the 12-year-old Fanning played 9-year-old Lewellen, who is told she must sing for concert tickets to hear Elvis Presley. The script graphically described her clothes dropping to the floor before she sings, and an assailant unzipping his jeans.

