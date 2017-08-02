This day in WND history: U.S. psychology group bends to 'gay' activists

U.S. psychology group bends to ‘gay’ activists

Aug. 2, 2004: The American Psychological Association, which claims it is “the largest association of psychologists worldwide” with more than 150,000 members, followed the lead of its appointed seven-member “Working Group on Same-Sex Families and Relationships” and announced it was endorsing homosexual “marriage.”

That “working group” was made up of “gay” activists, one of which was Dr. Candace A. McCullough, a lesbian who successfully attempted in 2002 to produce, for the second time, a deaf child by artificial insemination, using sperm from a deaf donor. Both she and her lesbian partner, Sharon Duchesneau, are deaf.

“It would be nice to have a deaf child who is the same as us,” Duchesneau, who carried the baby to term, told the Washington Post two months before the baby boy, named Gauvin, was born. “I think that would be a wonderful experience. You know, if we can have that chance, why not take it?”

Bill Maier, vice president of Focus on the Family and himself a clinical psychologist, told the Baptist Press: “Every responsible psychologist in the APA should be ashamed; the organization is obviously more concerned with appeasing its powerful gay lobby than it is with retaining any semblance of moral and ethical duty.”

