This day in WND history: 'UFO cult' infiltrated

‘UFO cult’ infiltrated

Aug. 14, 2005: A young filmmaker said he infiltrated the UFO cult known as the Raelians, and was looking to blow the lid off the secretive group with footage he shot while undercover.

The documentary was produced by Abdullah Hashem from Mooresville, Indiana.

Hashem, along with colleague Joe McGowen, attended a recruiting session for the Raelians, an international group which believes the first human beings were cloned by aliens who visited the Earth in flying saucers 25,000 years ago. They contend these aliens, or Elohim – a Hebrew word referring to God – will return to Jerusalem when there is world peace and an embassy has been built for them.

“I’m not a religious nut, but according to my beliefs, when people wear shirts that say there is no God, I have to do something,” Hashem said.

