This day in WND history: Web-porn scandal turns White House blue

Web-porn scandal turns White House blue

Aug. 9, 2000: WND’s Paul Sperry was first to uncover and report on the Internet pornography scandal in the Clinton White House, involving the downloading by White House staffers of massive numbers of hard-core porn video files.

One of the worst offenders was a senior White House computer-systems manager, who was reprimanded but allowed to stay in the White House after being treated for an “addiction” to porn. Sources said the porn abuser was so sensitive to the possibility of public exposure that he would likely have taken his own life if his name were disclosed by WND.

The story was subsequently picked by virtually all other major news media, including the Washington Post, Associated Press, MSNBC, USA Today and many others – all crediting WND with breaking the story on the latest White House scandal.

