This day in WND history: WND unveils Whistleblower magazine

WND unveils Whistleblower magazine

Aug. 6, 2001: WND’s popular monthly magazine, previously named “WorldNet,” received a new name – “Whistleblower” – and a new look.

The name change was necessary, explained editor and CEO Joseph Farah, because “with the rapid growth of both the website and the magazine, some confusion over names –WorldNetDaily.com and WorldNet – is occurring.”

“A whistleblower – whether within a government agency, corporation or institution – has to summon the courage to stand up and tell the truth that his or her peers are just too afraid or too compromised to tell,” said managing editor David Kupelian. “Whistleblowers often speak up and expose crucial and amazing information at great risk – to their popularity, their jobs and even their physical well-being. A true whistleblower is a modern-day hero, someone who makes truth more important than anything else.”

The first issue was a groundbreaking look at “Guns in America.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!