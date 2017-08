(DAILY STAR) — Pyongyang’s battle plan for an devastating nuclear assault has been laid bare as war rhetoric reaches crisis level between the rogue state and US.

US President Donald Trump claimed he would unleash “fire and fury” upon North Korea.

His shocking threat came as US spooks confirmed Kim can now miniaturise nuclear warheads for use on his ICBMs.

Daily Star Online can now reveal where North Korea will strike should war come – hitting the continental US with a onslaught to kill as many as 493,000.