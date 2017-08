(CBN) The top general of the U.S. Army said tough choices will have to be made in the near future regarding North Korea.

The statement came on the heels of Pentagon officials telling CBN News that North Korea was about to test another intercontinental ballistic missile in the near future. Then on Friday the communist regime did exactly that.

In a candid interview at the National Press Club, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said North Korea is the biggest threat to America and we can no longer take a wait-and-see attitude.