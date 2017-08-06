Top journalist sues Time for 'sex and age discrimination'

(London Guardian) The co-founder of the Women’s Equality party, Catherine Mayer, is suing her former employer, Time magazine, for gender and age discrimination, making the weekly favoured by President Donald Trump the latest major media company to be embroiled in accusations of institutional sexism.

The case comes soon after publication of BBC salaries provoked outrage at both gender and race gaps in pay, and a year after a series of high-profile sexual harassment cases plunged US TV giant Fox News into turmoil.

It pits one of Britain’s most prominent journalists, who wrote a controversial biography of Prince Charles and was shortlisted for the Orwell prize, against one of America’s most famous magazines, nearly a century old and with millions of readers.