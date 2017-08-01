Transgender gives birth: 'I'm OK being a man who has a uterus'

(WTAE) — Trystan Reese, a transgender man living in Portland, Oregon, has given birth to a boy with his partner of seven years, Biff Chaplow. Their son, Leo Murray Chaplow, was born July 14.

Leo is the couple’s first biological child, but they are no strangers to parenting: Reese and Chaplow adopted Chaplow’s niece and nephew in 2011.

Both Leo and Reese were in good health after the birth, the couple wrote on Facebook. Reese and Chaplow told CNN Leo “eats like a champ, sleeps well, and gives us lots of cuddles.”

“We are so lucky to have been able to welcome him into our lives and cannot wait to see who he grows up to be,” they said.