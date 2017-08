Doesn’t anyone get it? It is the RINOs who are running the Congress. They are not conservative or for American values, and they want to discard the Constitution. They continue to show their true colors – and still, voters keep them in office. John McCain, for example – 34 years as a senator, RINO at that.

America needs to wake up and vote these a–holes out of office for good. Perhaps even indict many of them for treason and or sedition.

Kenneth