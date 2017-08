(ACCUWEATHER) — While the Gulf Coast continues to deal with the devastating impacts of Harvey, emergency managers in the United States have another tropical threat to monitor by the name of Irma.

Far across the Atlantic, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, an area of thunderstorms has developed enough circulation to gather tropical storm status and the name, Irma.

“There is the potential to ramp up to a powerful hurricane in the coming days,” according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.