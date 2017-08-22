Trudeau: Abortion 'fundamental' human right

(BREITBART)The nominally Catholic Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has urged his Irish counterpart to consider abortion in Ireland as a “fundamental” human right.

During a three-day meeting in Canada between Mr. Trudeau and the openly gay Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the two leaders spoke about Mr. Varadkar’s intention to hold a referendum next year aimed at repealing the Eighth Amendment to the Irish constitution, which protects the right to life of the unborn child.

Varadkar told journalists that the two leaders had discussed the abortion issue for Ireland, as well as his plans for the referendum, which would “give the people of Ireland the opportunity to remove our constitutional ban on abortion, should they wish to do so.”