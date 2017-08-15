Trump: 'Alt-left' shares blame for Charlottesville

(ABC NEWS) — President Donald Trump lashed out about the criticism of his initial statement about the Charlottesville violence today and quickly went on to blame both sides of protestors for the conflict, adding that there were “very fine people” in both the group of white supremacists and white nationalists as well as the counterprotesters.

“I think there is blame on both sides. You look at both sides. I think there is blame object on both sides,” Trump said during remarks in Trump Tower today.

“You had some very bad people in that group. You also had some very fine people on both sides,” he said.