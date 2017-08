(Fox News) President Trump on Thursday again cited a story about the late U.S. Army Gen. John J. Pershing dipping bullets in pigs’ blood to deter Islamic attacks that has been dismissed by historians as apocryphal.

“Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught,” the president tweeted. “There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!”

Trump’s tweet on Thursday followed the attack in Barcelona, Spain, where a car plowed into a crowd, killing and injuring pedestrians.