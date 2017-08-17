Trump: 'Country ripped apart' by 'foolish' monument removals

(FOX NEWS) President Trump on Thursday refused to back down from critics who’ve ripped him for failing to condemn protests surrounding the removal of Confederate monuments, doubling down on his belief the statues should stay and questioning if the progressive movement would turn on America’s Founding Fathers next.

In the aftermath of a deadly car attack Saturday — following clashes at a largely white nationalist rally protesting the University of Virginia’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee — Trump bemoaned the accelerated effort by many on the left to take down other symbols of the Confederacy.