(Breitbart) A Washington Post report out Friday says President Donald Trump could be easing his support of Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in his race for the U.S. Senate.

Strange, who finished second in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election Republican primary earlier this month, is up against former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, the top vote-getter in that contest, in a runoff scheduled for September 26.

The Post report written by Robert Costa, Sean Sullivan and David Weigel said the president was “considering turning his focus away” from the Moore-Strange match-up.