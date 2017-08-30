Trump effect? Economy grows at fastest pace in 2 years

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — The economy grew at the fastest pace in two years during the second quarter, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, with stronger consumer spending contributing to President Trump’s goal of 3 percent growth.

The government revised the gross domestic product growth rate upward from the previously expected 2.7 percent. In addition to stronger household spending, the Commerce Department said there was a bigger gain in business investment.

The positive news comes on the same day that Mr. Trump is traveling to Missouri to promote tax reform and tax cuts, a key part of his economic plan to spur consistent growth of 3 percent or more annually.