Trump effect? Economy grows at fastest pace in 2 years

Higher spending on wireless-phone services, used cars, electricity, natural gas

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — The economy grew at the fastest pace in two years during the second quarter, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, with stronger consumer spending contributing to President Trump’s goal of 3 percent growth.

The government revised the gross domestic product growth rate upward from the previously expected 2.7 percent. In addition to stronger household spending, the Commerce Department said there was a bigger gain in business investment.

The positive news comes on the same day that Mr. Trump is traveling to Missouri to promote tax reform and tax cuts, a key part of his economic plan to spur consistent growth of 3 percent or more annually.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.