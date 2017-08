(MEDIAITE) — President Donald Trump’s patience with Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state, is wearing thin according to a new report from Axios.

Jonathan Swan reports that the president “has been growing increasingly frustrated with his Secretary of State,” with Axios’s Mike Allen adding that U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is a possible replacement.

One source told Swan that after Trump returned from a recent meeting on Afghanistan, the president said “Rex just doesn’t get it, he’s totally establishment in his thinking.”