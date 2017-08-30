Trump frees biz owners from Obama diversity madness

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on building America’s businesses and making America “great again,” talked again on Wednesday about bringing millions of jobs and billions, even trillions, of dollars back to U.S. shores.

But President Trump is not, his critics are discovering, just talk.

His campaign to reduce the demands on business from federal regulations took another leap forward with his decision to free owners from the requirements of putting check marks in thousands of diversity boxes on Obama administration-era paperwork.

A total of 3,660 boxes, to be exact.

That’s how many boxes needed to be checked or filled out on the EEO-1 reporting form which the Office of Management and Budget stopped implementing on August 29, according to the Washington Examiner.

The EEO-1 form is required by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and was intended by Barack Obama to “collect and report pay data by race, ethnicity, and gender, from businesses with 100 employees or more [and create] a better picture of the data will also help us in enforcing existing equal pay laws.”

This form required businesses with more than 100 employees or federal contractors with more than 50 employees to report the pay data for each and every one of the workers.

The details had to be organized by race and gender and was to be used politically to address the “wage gap” Obama claimed was hurting women and people of color.

However, this form quickly became a headache for American businesses, costing over $400 million in red tape and countless hours making sure every requirement was met.

Critics of the regulation questioned whether it would make any difference. One of these critics was Ivanka Trump, who said, “while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” according to the Examiner.

This is merely the latest regulatory burden on American business that the Trump administration has ended.

Trump is eliminating 16 rules for every new one he proposes, allowing businesses to spend their resources on growth, rather than on compliance with federal regulation.

Some of the regulations Trump has cut include Obama’s heavy restrictions on the coal industry, rules keeping ranchers and farmers from using public land, and rules for logging workplace injuries.

Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, author of “Smashing the DC Monopoly: Using Article V to Restore Freedom and Stop Runaway Government” and vocal opponent of government overreach during his time in the Senate, approves of Trump’s efforts to roll back federal regulations.

Trump’s efforts so far have been “good,” but we still need “a lot more,” he told WND.com.

He said that Obama’s heavy regulatory burden’s effect on the economy was “significant in [hurting the economy’s] health; tremendous in undermining rule of law.”

He also believes that the nation needs to cut back the number of federal bureaucrats governing these regulations by “about one third in numbers.”

We also need to “eliminate unionization of federal workforce,” Coburn said.

“The results have been tremendous inefficiencies and uncontrolled federal regulatory costs. You can easily eliminate $900 billion per year,” he said, adding that “the average federal worker makes twice the median salary of Americans plus far better benefits.”

