Trump rally leaves Katie Couric 'afraid for our country'

Former “CBS Evening News” and ex-Yahoo global-news anchor Katie Couric is back, and she’s jumping on the anti-Trump bandwagon.

Couric has been largely silent since her 2016 “Under the Gun” documentary was lambasted for using a deceptive edit in an interview she had with pro-gun activists in an apparent attempt to embarrass those who support gun rights. That stumble was followed in July 2017 by Yahoo dropping Couric as its $10 million a year global-news anchor. Now she’s re-entering the limelight by joining other media figures attacking Trump.

For the second time this week, Couric took to Twitter to criticize the president.

“This morning, after reading the totality of @realDonaldTrump’s speech in Phoenix, I am truly afraid for our country,” Couric tweeted Wednesday morning.

This morning, after reading the totality of @realDonaldTrump ‘s speech in Phoenix, I am truly afraid for our country. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 23, 2017

Trump defended his earlier comments on the rioting at Charlottesville, threatened a government shutdown if Congress doesn’t approve funding for a border wall and sharply criticized the media for ignoring his condemnation of white supremacy, while addressing the thousands at the campaign-style Phoenix rally.

Speaking of the media, Trump said, “These are truly dishonest people. They’re bad people. I really think they don’t like our country. The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media.”

“I hit ’em with neo-Nazi, I hit ’em with everything … KKK? We have KKK. I got ’em all,” he said.

Trump’s announcement Monday of planned new military action in Afghanistan and remarks on the Charlottesville violence drew an earlier tweet from Couric as the president spoke.

“Watching @realDonaldTrump and once again getting whiplash re his views or [sic] hate and division,” she wrote.

Watching @realDonaldTrump and once again getting whiplash re his views or hate and division. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 22, 2017

Couric wasn’t so confidant in May 2016 when she was forced to apologize following backlash over “Under the Gun,” a documentary she produced.

On the website of “Under the Gun,” a documentary film that explores the epidemic of gun violence, Couric, who was the project’s executive producer, stated:

I take responsibility for a decision that misrepresented an exchange I had with members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL). My question to the VCDL regarding the ability of convicted felons and those on the terror watch list to legally obtain a gun, was followed by an extended pause, making the participants appear to be speechless. When I screened an early version of the film with the director, Stephanie Soechtig, I questioned her and the editor about the pause and was told that a “beat” was added for, as she described it, “dramatic effect,” to give the audience a moment to consider the question. When VCDL members recently pointed out that they had in fact immediately answered this question, I went back and reviewed it and agree that those eight seconds do not accurately represent their response.

She also expressed some remorse for the edit, saying, “I regret that those eight seconds were misleading and that I did not raise my initial concerns more vigorously.”

Radio host Rush Limbaugh came down harshly on Couric, whom he described as “not a nice person.”

“It was a totally fake and phony edit, and she’s now taking responsibility for it because the pressure obviously got to be so intense,” Limbaugh said at the time.

VCDL brought suit against Couric, but did not prevail.

Although Couric’s documentary was not associated with Yahoo News, there were calls for the Internet company to fire her from the position she had held since 2013, but Yahoo supported her and kept her on until July 2017 when her $10 million a year contract was not renewed.

Couric’s sudden entry on the anti-Trump stage did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where she was criticized for being a late resister.

Comments included:

Dear Ms. Couric: Hillary Clinton and many others in the country said that Donald would be like this. With great respect: where were you?

Just now? You’re only afraid JUST NOW? Where have you been??? In a coma????

How can you *just now* be worried? We’ve been screaming since 2015.

No offense, but I’ve had this fear from the moment his candidacy showed viability, so what took you so long?

Kinda late to the game isn’t it? Well better late than never, I suppose.

We all saw it from day one. Let’s welcome those who finally see it too.

Better to welcome the awaken rather than chastising the oversleepers.

Couric’s tweets are actually timely and relevant to her current project and could serve to draw attention to it. She’s currently working with National Geographic on a six-hour documentary series on the “the pivotal social, demographic, and cultural changes that are currently tearing us apart.” It will include footage her production team took in Charlottesville where they were hit by a “urine bomb” and witnessed the opposing sides throwing feces at one another.