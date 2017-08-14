Trump specifically condemns 'white supremacists'

WASHINGTON – President Trump issued a forceful condemnation of white supremacists in the wake of the deadly tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, after critics claimed his previous remarks blasting “hatred, bigotry and violence” had not been strong enough.

“Racism is evil,” President Trump bluntly stated at the White House Monday, having flown back to Washington during the middle of a vacation in New Jersey.

“And those who cause violence are criminal and thugs,” the president continued, “including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

On Saturday, the president condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” after protests by groups including white supremacists turned into violent clashes with counter-protests by groups that included the radical-leftists Antifa.

Democrats and members of the mainstream media strongly criticized the president for not specifically condemning white supremacists.

However, Trump reiterated: “As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America.”

“And, as I have said so many times before,” he continued, “no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag. And we are all made by the same almighty God.”

“We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans,” Trump said.

The president also announced the FBI “has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack that killed one innocent American and wounded 20 others.”

Heather Heyer was killed when a protester drove a car into counter-protesters.

“Her death fills us with grief, and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers, and our love,” the president said.

See President Trump’s full remarks:



Trump said Heyer, and two troopers who died in a helicopter crash, “embody the goodness and decency of our nation. In times such as these, America has always shown its true character: responding to hate with love, division with unity, and violence with an unwavering resolve for justice.”

“We will spare no resource in fighting so that every American child can grow up free from violence and fear,” he said.

President Trump concluded, “We will defend and protect the sacred rights of all Americans, and we will work together so that every citizen in this blessed land is free to follow their dreams in their hearts, and to express the love and joy in their souls.”

