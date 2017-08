(THE INDEPENDENT) — Donald Trump briefly wiped around $5.7bn off the stock market valuation of Amazon on Wednesday, with a tweet attacking the online retail giant for “doing great damage to tax paying retailers”.

Amazon’s shares lost 1.2 per cent of their value in two hours of pre-market trading after Mr Trump’s comments. They regained the lost value after markets opened in New York, trading down up 0.33 per cent by lunchtime.

The President tweeted: “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the US are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”