Trump weighing amnesty deal for 800,000 illegals

With Steve Bannon and those loyal to him mostly gone from the White House, President Trump is reportedly being advised to reach for a “big deal” on immigration.

White House advisers led by Chief of Staff John Kelly want Trump to strike a deal with Congress that offers amnesty to so-called Dreamers (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) in exchange for legislation that pays for a border wall and more detention facilities, trims legal immigration to more sustainable levels and implements E-verify, an online system that allows businesses to check immigration status, administration sources familiar with the negotiations told McClatchy News Service.

The group reportedly includes former and current White House chiefs of staff, Reince Priebus and Kelly, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“Others who have not been as vocal publicly about their stance but are thought to agree include Vice President Mike Pence, who as a congressman worked on a failed immigration deal that called for citizenship, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Gary Cohn, a Democrat who serves as director of the National Economic Council,” McClatchy reports.

On the other side, opposing amnesty, is a smaller group that includes Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his former aides: Stephen Miller, who serves as Trump’s senior policy adviser, and Rick Dearborn, White House deputy chief of staff.

“He’s getting conflicting advice inside, and that’s caused hesitation,” said Rosemary Jenks, director of government relations of Numbers USA, a group that opposes protecting Dreamers and is in talks with the administration. “Obviously the president doesn’t want to make a decision but he has to.”

Kelly has reportedly ordered Miller to not brief the president on the issue, according to two of the sources speaking to McClatchy. Miller has briefed Trump many times on Dreamers so his views are known, “but the president has a tendency to side with the last person who speaks to him and Kelly, who became chief of staff three weeks ago, has kept a tight watch on who gets to talk to Trump,” the report states.

Roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants, mostly those under 21 who arrived with their parents, are currently protected by the Obama-era program for Dreamers, also called DACA for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Many corporate executives and donors support the program.

“The Trump administration has continued to allow Dreamers to apply for the program and even renew their permits – at nearly the rate of the Obama administration – much to the dismay of some of his own supporters who want him to make good on his campaign promise,” McClatchy reports.

William Gheen, president and founder of Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, also called ALIPAC, is one who is not happy.

“Americans do not want a deal struck for another amnesty in return for hollow promises of more enforcement that would fail to manifest like Reagan’s 1986 amnesty that created today’s illegal immigration crisis,” Gheen said. “President Trump shocked many of his supporters when he announced his support for ‘comprehensive’ amnesty for illegal aliens to the media on July 13, 2017.”

Trump’s exact quote was as follows:

“It’s a decision that I make, and it’s a decision that’s very very hard to make. I really understand the situation now. I understand the situation very well. What I’d like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan. But our country and political forces are not ready yet.”

Gheen believes DACA amnesty is but a precursor to a more “comprehensive” amnesty for all or nearly all illegals.

“This globalist plan to subjugate the current indigenous American citizenry using legal and illegal immigration as a demographic weapon uses young undocumented aliens to clear the way for a broader amnesty that will give permanent control of America to global socialist robber barons and billionaires like George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Carlos Slim, etc.,” Gheen said.

Comprehensive amnesty will eventually create a new voting bloc of close to 20 million additional straight Democratic Party voters, who will in turn give permanent political control of America, including all three branches of government and most states, to leftist globalists, Gheen said.

“The DACA and comprehensive amnesty for illegals Trump now supports must be stopped by American citizens willing to confront Trump and his family on this issue; otherwise, no candidate promising things like Trump has will ever win another national election once the amnesty recipients begin legally voting in larger numbers than the current felony illegal-alien voters dominating states like California, Nevada and Colorado,” he said.

Americans need to oppose the current plan to further compromise American borders and immigration laws supported by the majority of Trump’s restructured White House staff, led by Kelly and McMaster, said Gheen.

“Americans must confront and speak out against Trump’s broken campaign promises on amnesty for illegal aliens, or face unending waves of future illegal immigration, eventual full gun confiscation, and likely eventual pain, suffering, degradation or death for millions of Americans who oppose socialism and the illegal immigration overthrow of America.”

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, is also wary of the deal reportedly being considered by Trump.

“Such a deal, as described in the McClatchy article, would certainly be something that I would support in principle, but I don’t think it’s a very smart move politically,” Vaughan said.

While such a bill could be enticing for Republicans looking for something they can say they accomplished, the devil is in the details, she said.

“Huge, comprehensive bills are not likely to succeed in the current legislative environment because there are too many moving parts and it is too hard to keep a coalition together. It would be a better idea to break down the deal into smaller pieces,” Vaughan said. “The appropriate bargain to benefit the Dreamers is a cut in legal immigration, and the appropriate time to do it is after enforcement has been normalized, in order to prevent another wave of illegal immigration to get in under the wire – and most importantly to make sure that the enforcement actually happens.”

Republicans have “played this game before” and lost, she said.

“Neither Congress nor the executive branch can be trusted to craft and sustain meaningful immigration enforcement, so voters need to hold off on rewarding them and their deep pocket donors with an amnesty until the enforcement is in place and working. And the price of amnesty is a reduction in legal immigration.”