Trump won't rule out military option in Venezuela

(CNN)President Donald Trump on Friday would not rule out the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela.

Asked about the possibility of a military intervention in response to a mounting crisis in the country, the President said that is something the United States “certainly could pursue.”

“We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I am not going to rule out a military option,” Trump said. “We have many options for Venezuela. This is our neighbor. You know, we are all over the world and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away. Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering, and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary.”