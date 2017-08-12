Uh-oh: Look who's supporting McMaster now

If H.R. McMaster’s commitment to President Trump’s conservative agenda is to be judged by those who defend him and want him to stay on as White House national security adviser, it’s not looking good for him.

In the past McMaster has been publicly defended by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., groups funded by George Soros and Media Matters.

Now comes the latest endorsement, from the Islamist group CAIR, also known as the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which was shown in federal court to be a front group for Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood’s branch in the Holy Land.

CAIR tweeted as part of its daily “Islamophobia Watch” series:

#CAIR Islamophobia Watch: Islamophobes, white supremacists launch campaign to oust H.R. McMaster after he fired… https://t.co/K80AQobiwR — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) August 3, 2017

CAIR also linked its tweet to a story in Newsweek titled “Why Is the Alt-Right Attacking H.R. McMaster?”

“Far-right American nationalists have launched a campaign to smear President Donald Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster after he fired a number of their allies from the National Security Council,” Newsweek reported.

The left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz also joined the fray in defense of McMaster, publishing an editorial titled “The ‘Alt-right’ plot against McMaster, spurred by its Jewish fellow travelers” in which it blamed Jerusalem Post editor Caroline Glick and Mort Klein of the Zionist Organization of America for conspiring to get McMaster dumped.

“If ever there was a ménage à trois made in hell, it is the one between Steve Bannon, Mort Klein and Caroline Glick,” states the Haaretz op-ed.

The McMaster flare up and calls for his resignation gained traction after he fired five staffers loyal to Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist.

Since the firings, administration officials speaking anonymously to conservative-leaning news sites have accused McMaster of being “anti-Israel” and opposing “everything the president wants to do.”

But the McMaster controversy is just a symptom of the clear, emerging pattern of Muslim Brotherhood influence over the U.S. government that started under the Clinton and Bush administrations and became entrenched under President Obama, said Philip Haney, a former Homeland Security officer and co-author of “See Something, Say Nothing.”

“This is the swamp, Part II,” Haney said.

“The fact that we have compiled so much irrefutable, derogatory information on the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood here in America, including proven examples of overt support of global terrorist groups such as Hamas, combined with numerous, documented examples of a relentless effort to undermine our national security efforts in the political (legislative) and law enforcement arenas, proves that the swamp is still functioning at high capacity,” Haney said.

And the infiltration is by no means limited to the National Security Council. Obama added dozens of Marxists and Islamists to the State Department, the Homeland Security Department and the Department of Justice.

And it continues.

CAIR operatives were hosted Thursday at the State Department to discuss the ongoing situation in Jerusalem. According to a report by Conservative Review, the meeting took place with the full knowledge of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The delegation was reportedly brought together by a conglomerate of Islamist organizations known as the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).

“They went to the State Dept. to discuss the ‘ongoing Al-Aqsa Mosque crisis and Israel’s denial of religious freedom in Jerusalem, which is holy to the three Abrahamic faiths,’” the AMP website said.

As WND previously reported, McMaster served, prior to joining the Trump administration, in a position with a U.K.-based think tank that was funded by billionaire George Soros for the purpose of selling Obama’s Iran nuclear deal to the U.S. media and public.

McMaster has also been one of the key advisers staunchly encouraging Trump not to follow through with his campaign promise of declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

McMaster reportedly discouraged the use of the term “radical Islamic terrorism” – which Trump used regularly during the election campaign – saying it was “not helpful.”

The list of pro-Israel voices that have been removed from McMaster’s NCS is growing. It now includes Bannon, K.T. McFarland, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Derek Harvey, Rich Higgins, Adam Lovinger and Tera Dahl.

“President Trump was elected specifically to drain the swamp – it was a widely-used, very popular campaign promise,” Haney added. “However, it is beginning to appear that very little of the swamp is being drained, but instead is being carefully protected, perhaps even enlarged, and that Foggy Bottom (the State Department) is having a malevolent influence on both our domestic and foreign counter terrorism policies – just like it did during the previous administration.”

In the ongoing battle within the White House over whether to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, McMaster has been leader of the faction trying to convince Trump that such a move would be ill-advised because it would “alienate” the Muslim world.

Even though Arab allies such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been asking the United States to declare the Brotherhood a terrorist organization, McMaster has thus far been successful in preventing Trump from making the move. Members of the NSC who were in favor of such a move have been either rooted out of the NCS’s daily meetings, such as Bannon, or, like Higgins, they were fired.

“The fight is far from over,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

The establishment line in Washington is that the Muslim Brotherhood changed course long ago and became a peaceful organization, working through political systems to achieve its goals.

However, a senior Muslim Brotherhood official, Magdy Salash, issued a statement on Facebook Aug. 2 reaffirming the Brotherhood’s commitment to establishing a global caliphate under Islamic law.

He calls for “the return of all states Islam ruled, such as Andalusia and others, to the quarters of the coming Caliphate.” Andalusia is part of modern-day Spain.

This has been the Brotherhood’s goal since it was founded in Egypt in 1928. But it has always had two faces, one that encourages and funds violent jihadists such as Hamas and al-Qaida, and another that shows up on Capitol Hill in business suits lobbying against Israel and in favor of issues that favor Islam over other religions.

“McMaster is just wrong for NSC on so many counts,” says Clare Lopez, vice president of research and analysis at the Washington-based Center for Security Policy, which has called for McMaster’s resignation.

“I think at least in part because, like others across national security at his level, who made rank in years post-9/11, he was systematically denied fact-based training about Islam, jihad, Shariah and the MB – whose affiliates, associates, operatives, fellow travelers and useful fools remain embedded within and close to the federal government and local law enforcement at various level,” Lopez said.

“Now, of course, anyone who’s ever taken the oath to the Constitution has an affirmative obligation to know the enemy and that McMaster did not do this is his responsibility alone.”

Those who got promoted within the military-security establishment over the past eight years got there precisely because of a “willful blindness about Islam,” Lopez said.

It’s now imperative that they get up to speed on the global Islamic insurgency, she said.

“Most don’t even know it is gathering momentum within the USA.”

Retired U.S. Army Col. Peter Mansoor told Fox News that McMaster, with whom he served in Iraq during the 2007 troop surge, “absolutely does not view Islam as the enemy … and will present a degree of pushback against the theories being propounded in the White House that this is a clash of civilizations and needs to be treated as such.”

In response to mounting criticism against the national security adviser in conservative circles, Trump said in a statement emailed to the New York Times: “General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.”

The pro-Israel Gatestone Institute surmised that this may be an attempt on Trump’s part to mitigate the damage done by the manpower upheaval in the White House “and allay fears of further turmoil.”

“However, if McMaster continues to view Israel and its Arab neighbors as comparable U.S. allies, and to consider the Jewish state to blame for a lack of peace with the Palestinians, the president would do well to re-examine whether his national security adviser is serving either his interests or those of the United States.”