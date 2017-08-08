Vatican-approved article slams 'right-wing' American Catholics

(NEWSBUSTERS) NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday followed the lead of the New York Times and boosted a recent article published by an ally of Pope Francis that targeted “ultra-conservative” Catholics for forming a so-called “alliance of hate with evangelicals who support President Trump’s policies.”

Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro turned to Joshua McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter for his analysis of the article, but failed to mention his publication’s heterodox/left-wing stances on many Church issues. McElwee contended that these “right-wing” Catholics are “operating in the exact opposite way of the Pope — which, for a Catholic, is obviously a very strange thing.”