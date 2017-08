(CBN) — The head of the Vatican’s Swiss Guard expects an ISIS terror attack on Rome and Vatican City, but says, “We are prepared.”

Commander Christophe Graf told the Swiss Catholic website cath.ch “It is maybe a matter of time until an (ISIS) attack happens in Rome.”

The ‘Pontifical Swiss Guard’ is the de facto military of Vatican City and consists of men who have completed military training in the Swiss army. It is responsible for the safety of the Pope and the security of the Apostolic Palace.