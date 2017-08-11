Virginia student gets jail for registering dead voters for Dems

(Washington Examiner) – A James Madison University student was sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to registering dead voters for the Democratic Party during the 2016 election.

Andrew Spieles, 21, was given a 100-day prison sentence in federal court for falsifying 18 Virginia voter registration forms last August. A judge waived any fees associated with the charges due to an inability to pay the fine, and Spieles will not have to serve any probation following his jail-time.

Voter fraud is punishable by up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine in the Commonwealth of Virginia, but Spieles was able to enter a plea agreement with Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien that limited his sentence to between 100 and 120 days behind bars.