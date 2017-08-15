Walmart lectures Trump on Charlottesville

(CNBC) — Add Wal-Mart’s CEO to the list of executives speaking out against President Donald Trump’s response, or lack thereof, to protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Doug McMillon issued a statement saying the president “missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together.” The same memo was sent to company employees Monday evening.

McMillon’s comments come amid growing backlash against President Trump, and how he reacted to violent protests that resulted in one fatality.