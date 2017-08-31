Wanted: 1 GOP leader who will repudiate Trump

Warning: This column is probably not for you. Every other week, my goal is to give my take on an important issue in the news in a column aimed at reaching the widest possible audience of Americans: liberal and conservative; older and younger; Democrat, Republican and Independent.

But not this week, and not this column. My goal this week is to reach a very small, but powerful, group of Americans: the leaders of the Republican Party.

I’m talking especially about congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, and many Republican members of the House and Senate. And I’m talking about certain members of the president’s Cabinet, like Rex Tillerson, Steve Mnuchin, Jim Mattis and Gary Cohn.

Republican leaders, my question to you is: What’s it going to take?

What’s it going to take for you to break with Donald Trump? What’s it going to take for you to publicly declare what you all privately admit: This man has no business being president of the United States?

There’s certainly no lack of grounds for you to repudiate Trump as the leader of your party. Forget about the shocking behavior of Donald Trump the candidate: his leading the birther movement, encouraging violence at campaign rallies, welcoming the endorsement of David Duke and bragging about the sexual abuse of women. Just consider the outrages committed by Donald Trump the president.

Donald Trump’s the man, don’t forget, who accused President Obama of tapping his phones at Trump Tower. Do you accept accusing a former president of committing a crime, with zero evidence, as acceptable presidential behavior?

Donald Trump’s the man who denied, over and over again, any connection between any member of his team and the Russian government. Yet, we’ve since learned that Trump aides Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Jeff Sessions, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. all met with Kremlin representatives – and that Trump himself, through his attorney Michael Cohen, sought Vladimir Putin’s help to build a Trump Tower in Moscow – in the middle of the presidential campaign. Do you accept serial lying to the American people as acceptable presidential behavior?

Donald Trump’s the man who pressured the FBI director to drop his investigation of possible collusion with Russian officials to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and fired James Comey when he refused to do so. Is obstruction of justice the new norm, and now acceptable presidential behavior?

After neo-Nazis, skinheads and white supremacists marched in Charlottesville chanting “Jews shall not replace us,” Donald Trump’s the man who defended them, insisting they included “some very fine people” and accused the press of treating them “absolutely unfairly.” Seriously, Paul Ryan and company, is praising the KKK and embracing anti-Semitism something you endorse or condone as acceptable presidential behavior?

And, of course, there’s a direct line from his tolerance of neo-Nazis to his pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Donald Trump’s the man who, again, obstructed justice: first, by pressuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions to drop the case against Arpaio; then, by pardoning Arpaio before a judge had even sentenced him to one day in prison. Under Trump’s rules, you can break any law you want, as long as the president agrees with you. How can you Republican leaders possibly accept that as acceptable presidential behavior?

Those are just a few examples of the many ways Donald Trump has abused the powers of his office in the last seven months. And note: These are much more serious than differences over policy – how to deliver health care, or balance the budget. These are actions that demean the office of the presidency and undermine our basic American values – any one of which should disqualify him from holding the office of president of the United States.

But, again, I ask McConnell, Ryan and others: What will it take? How low does Donald Trump have to go before you are willing to stand up and say: This is unacceptable? We know you have your heart set on having Trump sign a tax reform bill. But tax reform is not worth the price we have to pay in continued obnoxious, destructive, illegal and immoral behavior by Donald Trump.

In the latest Fox News poll, 56 percent of Americans say Donald Trump is “tearing the country apart.” The American people get it. Why don’t you get it?

He’s already done a good job of destroying the Republican Party. Please, dear Republican leaders: Get some backbone and renounce Donald Trump before he destroys the country.