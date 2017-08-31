We must end 'legal' child sex abuse in schools!

Note: Mary E. McAlister, Esq., contributed to this column.

“Is there not charms, By which the property of youth and maidhood, May be abused? Have you not read, Roderigo, of some such thing?”

Such “charms” have seduced our youth since the 1960s! We are now working with Liberty Counsel and a nationwide network of parents, legislators and other leaders to repeal these child abuse “charms” that began in Illinois in 1962, called “obscenity exemptions.”

These exemptions permit administrators, teachers and librarians to give children material normally classified as “harmful to minors” in 41 states – obscene material, distribution of which in any other setting would be considered child sex abuse. An executive order by President Trump and/or similar action by national leaders would help to spotlight massive child sexual exploitation in our public, private and parochial schools occurring right under our taxpaying noses.

Kindergarten through 12th grade schools distributing obscenity is among the most pressing children’s public policy issue we face. The practice guarantees consumers for early, mass pornography and subsequent abortion, along with rampant STDs, sex crimes, child sex trafficking and now epidemic infant/child pornography.

How long has this been going on? At least since 1974 with Planned Parenthood pamphlets like “You’ve Changed the Combination.” The authors told children to have sex with “friends” while equating virginity with prostitution:

Do you want a warm body? Buy one. That’s right. There are women who have freely chosen that business, buy one … Do you want a virgin to marry. Buy one. There are girls in that business too. Marriage is the price you’ll pay, and you’ll get the virgin. Very Temporarily.

“It’s Perfectly Normal” (1994) has been published widely for decades, grooming child predators of every stripe. The book would be iIllegal for children but for the “obscenity exemptions,” which allow both lies and nude cartoons of children masturbating, among other things, as “sex education.”

“Obscenity exemptions” force children in their classrooms to accept confusing, arousing, hetero and LGBTQ sexual materials. It is critical to our children’s well-being to expose these sexual falsehoods and to uncover how this coup was strategically implemented since the 1960s.

The idea behind “obscenity exemptions,” to subject children – who can never give consent – to “indecent” text, images, shows, or lectures under color of “education,” was rejected by the Supreme Court in Fox v. FCC in 2009.

In FCC, the Court rejected an argument to exempt “fleeting expletives” in the media. Writing for the majority, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that “fleeting expletives” are harmful to children. Even fleeting F-words, he wrote, causes some children to imitate what they hear and see:

To predict that complete immunity for fleeting expletives, ardently desired by broadcasters, will lead to a substantial increase in fleeting expletives seems to us an exercise in logic rather than clairvoyance. One cannot demand a multi-year controlled study, in which some children are intentionally exposed to indecent broadcasts (and insulated from all other indecency), and others are shielded from all indecency. Here it suffices to know that children mimic the behavior they observe – or at least the behavior that is presented to them as normal and appropriate. Programming replete with one-word indecent expletives will tend to produce children who use (at least) one-word indecent expletives. Congress has made the determination that indecent material is harmful to children. …

Federal and state laws all prohibit to children materials deemed “harmful to minors,” e.g.:

Harmful materials for minors include any communication consisting of nudity, sex or excretion that (i) appeals to the prurient interest of minors, (ii) is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community with respect to what is suitable material for minors, (iii) and lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.

However, 41 of our states covertly established “obscenity exemptions” under the color of “education,” “science,” “art” or “government” to avoid legal prosecution. This has permitted obscene images, words and performances to slither into schools, first as “sex education,” and now in all areas of K-12 education.

This includes “recommended” library books such as “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” which lists, not fleetingly, 275 F-words and their variations in 183 pages. Typical suggestions also include novels, “how-to” books, etc., featuring sadism, bestiality, GLBTQ stimuli, “sex toys,” etc. It is argued that schoolroom sex stimuli aide the sex industry and their political lobbyists everywhere.

Exemptions protect scores of offenses, such as a “drag queen” PTA president “surprise” at an elementary school talent show:

Kiddie choirs. Children’s piano recitals. And a full-on, erotic drag show complete with gyrations, tongue gymnastics and a flashed G-string. Families at a Manhattan public school talent show got an unexpected lesson in human sexuality when a grown man took the stage in a black, sequined dress and flaming red wig and performed a raunchy drag number where he grinded the stage and spread his legs.

These exemptions allow third-party vendors, such as EBSCO, to plant obscene material in “research” sites for children using online school library resources. A Colorado parent discovered that her daughter’s login information allowed access on the “research” portal to obscene stories and advertisements.

We urge you to join in our national effort to expose this 40-year child sex abuse covert coup called “Obscenity Exemptions’ K-12.” Contact Mary McAlister, Esq., at Liberty Counsel, “[email protected]