What gov't and media won't tell you 1 nuke can do

The government of North Korea, or NOKO, must know that the U.S. could vaporize its country with its arsenal of 6,970 nuclear weapons (1,750 that are operational).

But while the media have just discovered that NOKO has up to 60 miniaturized nuclear warheads, government insiders have known for years.

The media also report that NOKO doesn’t have a capable re-entry vehicle to bring a nuclear warhead back through the atmosphere, but government insiders have known for years the hermit kingdom possesses those, too.

What they all – media and government, and even NOKO – are not telling you is how just one nuclear bomb detonated in the high-altitude skies above the U.S. can wipe out the majority of our population. You heard me right – the majority. Let me explain.

I’m not an alarmist, but a realist. I want the truth, no matter what. I assume my readers do, too. That’s why I’m giving it to you straight from the horses’ mouths.

Ambassador R. James Woolsey was director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 1993 to 1995, a veteran of four presidential administrations, and he is one of the nation’s leading intelligence experts.

Peter Vincent Pry is executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, director of the U.S. Nuclear Strategy Forum, both Congressional Advisory Boards, served as chief of staff of the Congressional Electromagnet Pulse, or EMP, Commission, the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee and the CIA. He also administrates the excellent and informative website Family Security Matters: Engaging American Families in Our Nation’s Security.



Together, Ambassador Woolsey and Pry issued a warning to the American people and a rebuff against media and the government in their article, “How North Korea could kill 90 percent of Americans.”

As alarming as the headline sounds, their case is solid, and their warning needs to be heeded.

The first thing they voiced was “a shame on you” to government and media for giving Americans “false reassurance” by ignoring and covering up the fact that the government has known about NOKO’s real nuclear abilities for years.

Back in March, while mainstream media and government officials were saying NOKO didn’t have nuclear abilities, Pry and Woolsey mocked such denials as preposterous: “The notion that North Korea is testing A-bombs and H-bomb components but does not yet have the sophistication to miniaturize warheads and make re-entry vehicles for missile delivery is absurd.”

They then gave the following sequential evidence:

Eight years ago, in 2008, the CIA’s top East Asia analyst publicly stated North Korea successfully miniaturized nuclear warheads for delivery on its Nodong medium-range missile. The Nodong is able to strike South Korea and Japan or, if launched off a freighter, even the United States. In 2011, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Lt. General Ronald Burgess, testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that North Korea has weaponized its nuclear devices into warheads for arming ballistic missiles. On April 7, 2015, at a Pentagon press conference, Admiral William Gortney, then Commander of North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD), responsible for protecting the U.S. from long-range missiles, warned that the intelligence community assesses North Korea’s KN-08 mobile ICBM could strike the U.S. with a nuclear warhead. And on October 7, 2015, Gortney again warned the Atlantic Council: “I agree with the intelligence community that we assess that they [North Koreans] have the ability, they have the weapons, and they have the ability to miniaturize those weapons, and they have the ability to put them on a rocket that can reach the [U.S.] homeland.” In February and March of 2015, former senior national security officials of the Reagan and Clinton administrations warned that North Korea should be regarded as capable of delivering by satellite a small nuclear warhead, specially designed to make a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack against the United States. According to the Congressional EMP Commission, a single warhead delivered by North Korean satellite [NOKO launched two in 2012 and 2014 that fly over the U.S. every 94 minutes] could blackout the national electric grid and other life-sustaining critical infrastructures for over a year – killing nine of 10 Americans by starvation and societal collapse.

It’s that last critical point by Pry and Woolsey that have some minimalists – not nuclear or military experts – up in arms, rejecting their conclusions as extreme and denying such a catastrophic consequence could be a reality.

But Pry and Woolsey have taken on their critics one by one and categorically proven them wrong: e.g. “NPR gets it wrong on EMP threat,” “Popular Mechanics publishes ‘fake news’ on North Korean nuclear threat” and “Defense adviser gets it wrong on EMP.” Even their most ardent critics have been silenced over the years because their primary arguments were that terrorists or other enemies of the U.S. couldn’t develop and launch high-altitude EMP attacks.

Pry explained EMPs a few days ago in his most recent article, “North Korea just might be able to win a war, if it begins with an EMP in Tokyo”: “EMP is considered by many the most politically acceptable use of a nuclear weapon, because the high-altitude detonation (above 30 kilometers) produces no blast, thermal, or radioactive fallout effects harmful to people.”

He continued: “EMP itself is harmless to people, destroying only electronics. But by destroying electric grids and other life-sustaining critical infrastructures, the indirect effects of EMP can kill far more people in the long-run than nuclear blasting a city.”

An article in the Business Insider, titled, “A North Korean EMP attack is a dark possibility,” explained: “In practical terms, a [EMP-originated] catastrophic blackout would be worst in cities, because it would instantly deprive the population of access to drinking water, refrigeration, heat, air conditioning, and telecommunication. Food stores would be looted within a matter of days, and gas stations would cease to function without electricity.”

The article goes on: “Without Internet access and power, all commerce and advanced methods of communication would stop. There would be no TV, radio, phones. Credit card transactions and cash withdrawals at banks would be impossible. Paper money would become worthless, and Bitcoin would cease to exist, along with the stock market.”

Newt Gingrich, speaking at the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said an EMP attack “would send us back to the 18th century.”

If you deny the potential devastation of EMPs, remember, as Pry and Woolsey explained: “A Hiroshima-type A-Bomb having a yield of 10-kilotons detonated in a major city would cause about 200,000 casualties from blast, thermal, and radiation effects. North Korea has tested a nuclear weapon having an estimated yield of 20-30 kilotons.”

If you don’t believe the expertise of Ambassador Woolsey and Pry, then read these other reports, experts and whistleblowers, who are warning Americans about EMP’s potential catastrophic effects:

Regardless of the wisdom in the above reports, they are in reality few and far between because the EMP issue has been virtually ignored by Washington and mainstream media.

One of the biggest conundrums is the one posed by Pry and Woolsey: “Why do the press and public officials ignore or under-report these facts?”

I’ll let you ponder those answers.

Suffice it for me to finish here with the question: So, what is Pry and Woolsey’s advice to the U.S. government and President Trump about a potential EPM attack from NOKO?

Three straightforward steps:

“The need to protect the American people is immediate and urgent: The U.S. must be prepared to preempt North Korea by any means necessary – including nuclear weapons. “Launch a crash program to harden against EMP attack the U.S. electric grid to preserve American civilization and hundreds of millions of lives. This could be part of President Trump’s infrastructure modernization project.” “Beef up national missile defenses. Revive President Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), the unfairly derided ‘Star Wars.’ Space-based missile defenses could still render nuclear missiles obsolete and offer a permanent, peaceful, solution to problems like North Korea.”

That’s what the government can and should do.

In next week’s column, I will discuss what you and your loved ones can do to prepare and protect yourselves against an EMP attack from NOKO or any of America’s enemies.

(For anyone interested in learning more about EMPs, see also EMP.news and F. Michael Maloof's "A Nation Forsaken. EMP: The Escalating Threat of an American Catastrophe.")