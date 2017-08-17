What is the alt-left? 5 facts you need to know

(HEAVY) — During his press conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump put part of the blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12 on the shoulders of the alt-left. Trump asked a reporter, “What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right?” What did Trump mean when he said “Alt-Left”? The phrase has been used in the conservative media for a while and became more widely used when Fox News host Sean Hannity started saying it late last year.

On Tuesday, Trump once again blamed both sides of the protest in Charlottesville on August 12. The protest was organized by white supremacists and the alt-right movement and called “Unite the Right.” The groups were protesting the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee Statue. During the event, a suspect linked to white supremacists plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

“OK, but what about the alt-left that came charging at them?” Trump asked a reporter on Tuesday. “What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? Let me ask you this, what about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do.”

WND note: Read Joseph Farah’s related column: The alt-left vs. the alt-right