It is always possible to park directly in front of any building you are visiting.

A detective can only solve a case once he has been suspended from duty.

If you start dancing in the street, everyone you bump into will know all the steps.

Most laptops are powerful enough to override the communication systems of any invading alien civilization.

It does not matter if you are heavily outnumbered in a fight involving martial arts, your enemies will wait patiently to attack you one by one, dancing around in a threatening manner until you have knocked out their predecessors.

After a person suffers a massive blow to the head, they will still be surprisingly good looking.

No one involved in a car chase, hijacking, explosion, volcanic eruption or alien invasion will ever go into shock.

Partnering police officers with their total opposites will always, eventually, lead to buddy teams who share unbreakable bonds and gruff affection.

