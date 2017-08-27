What you need to know about the 'alt-left'

Progressives haven’t stopped with tearing down Confederate statues: The Founding Fathers, Christopher Columbus and even Abraham Lincoln are all under attack by masked extremists.

Trump supporters, people waving the American flag and even completely random white people have been stabbed or attacked by ironically named “anti-fascist” groups, or “antifa,” who accuse everyone who is not a communist of being a Nazi.

Just weeks after Republican lawmakers narrowly escaped a massacre at the hands of an unhinged Democrat, the leftists are doubling down on violence.

President Trump pointed out it was the left-wing extremists who initiated the violence in Charlottesville by attacking a legally sanctioned demonstration. And he called the “Antifa” the “alt-left,” forever branding this growing group of radicals.

But what is the alt-left? The mainstream media is claiming there is no such thing. Yet close observers of American college campuses are not surprised by what is happening nationwide.

The “alt-left” has not only been a force in American higher education; it practically runs the campuses. Violent, extremist and viciously anti-white gangs have shut down classes, chased dissenters off campus and engaged in property destruction and wholesale riots that have reduced entire colleges to places that more closely resemble open-air asylums than institutions of higher learning.

It’s a story skillfully told by one of the conservative movement’s rising stars, Scott Greer, author of the explosive book “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation Of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination.”

After observing how the most extreme elements of the left have taken over American higher education, Greer urges conservatives not to underestimate the radical students many dismiss as “snowflakes.”

“Identity politics really does work in the public sphere,” Greer told WND. “They do see it as working. I think every time they see a success where they bring down a university president, or get people fired, or are able to intimidate and harass students in order to make them leave campus just because they support Donald Trump, that only emboldens them to keep using these tactics. And they will keep identifying by their racial or gender identity rather than appealing to logical argument and reason.

“There’s something very sinister here. And what I came to find out through my research is that there’s a very destructive form of identity politics taking hold of higher education. We see it not just on college campuses, but even in our political discourse right now, where people just cite their identity as a minority and say that’s the end of the discussion.”

Greer warns what is happening on college campuses now is spreading to the entire country. For this reason, he argues, it is critically important to understand how the alt-left operates at universities today.

“It allows for many terrible things to happen, such as the suppression of free speech, students being intimidated and harassed because conservatives existing somehow ‘intimidates’ minority students who deserve special privileges just due to their identity as a minority,” he said. “That’s what the real purpose of ‘No Campus For White Men’ is, to explore what’s really happening on college campuses and what’s the ideological motivation behind what’s happening on a lot of these campuses.”

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer.

And in many ways, the “alt-left” is simply the combination of the most retrograde elements of the old communist left. Despite the fall of the Soviet Union, communists and far-left groups continue to operate and organize in the United States, including at the highest levels of the Democratic Party. Today, instead of appealing to class interests, communists use identity politics and the supposed threat of “white racism” to deconstruct the country.

Researcher Trevor Loudon exposes how anti-American activists are operating from within the U.S. government in “The Enemies Within.”

This shocking film shows how “mainstream” Democrats work hand-in-glove with the most radical communists, Islamists and anti-white activists to undermine America.

For example, Congressman Keith Ellison, now deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has fiercely defended the Muslim Brotherhood, worked closely with Communist Party members during his rise to power. And while in law school, he even supported the creation of a blacks-only independent state.

“The Democratic Party is essentially an anti-American party now,” Loudon said. “Its goal is to unite all progressive factions to form a permanent majority ruling bloc. Ellison is perfect for the job.”

The most dangerous enemy is the one who operates from within your own gates. Discover the traitors within our own country and help spread the word about how America is already under attack. Don’t miss “The Enemies Within” available now in the WND Superstore.

Finally, not a few people have noticed the far-left group known as “antifa,” despite being supposedly “anti-fascist,” uses the stereotypical tactics of fascists. They attack people they don’t like, and ruthlessly shut down any dissent.

Author Dinesh D’Souza argues fascism is a left-wing ideology that is in power even today. In “The Big Lie,” he exposes the hidden history the progressive movement is desperate to conceal. And he shows how so-called “anti-fascists” are operating from the fascist playbook.

D’Souza explained the current leftist tactic of targeting and removing political dissidents from jobs or positions of influence is simply an old fascist strategy.

“The Nazis called this ‘Gleichschaltung,’ meaning coordination, but it really refers to beating the whole society, using the institutions of culture – media, film, the state – against your opposition to make them cower before you,” he observed.

“The reason Trump is such a renegade is because he refuses to cower before these guys. Mitt Romney will cower. McCain will cower. Conservative intellectuals are perfectly happy to do genuflections. But Trump won’t do it. And I think he’s stronger for it.”

The first step to fighting back, says D’Souza, is understanding what is really driving the American left.

“The first solution is to be informed, and I don’t mean be informed in a generic sense,” he said. “I mean have at your disposal, in your quiver, the arrows to shoot down the big lie. In my last book and movie, ‘Hillary’s America,’ I tried to shoot down the race card, show how bogus it is. Democrats transferring responsibility for their own bigotry onto the Republican Party which was trying to stop them. This is what’s going on with the fascism card. The real fascists are on the left, fascism is a leftist ideology. They’re trying to project it onto the right; you need to be able to have the weapons to shoot them down.”

It’s repeated endlessly by the liberal media. By the Democrats. By the professors. By the hypocritical celebrities in Hollywood. It’s the single biggest lie about American history and American politics – a lie so shameless and grandiose you’ll wonder how they are getting away with it. Dinesh D’Souza is back to tell you about “The Big Lie: Exposing The Nazi Roots Of The American Left.” Available NOW in the WND Superstore. If you want to understand American politics today, don’t miss it!