When 'humor' isn't funny

A not-so-funny funny

An unnamed Detroit comic/actor known only as East Side Ivo, with over two million online followers, was hoping to light the funny fires with a suicide prank. Not a funny premise for most thinking people, but the stunt proved even less humorous for Ivo after an impromptu performance by an unexpected onlooker turned the humor off and legitimate fear for his life on full blast.

Back Loop reports:

In a Little Caesar’s just outside of Detroit, patrons of the pizza place panicked after a man poured what appears to be gasoline over his body and shoppers inside of the store. Terrified, many people rushed to get away from him. However, as the man doused himself in liquid while screaming, another patron pulled a gun on him. Explaining that the prank was just a joke, the unknown begged for his life.

Not funny. Disturbing … especially those grinning folks after the fact who seem wholly entertained.

Congratulations! It’s a, um …

In this age where birth certificates can now list three parents (donors), those producing children are increasingly confused. Why? Well, if the normal mode of discerning who a child’s parents is passé, who’s to say that the normal mode of determining a child’s sex is still apropos?

The advice from Honolulu’s Star Adviser? “Go away for a weekend!”

It can also help for parents to get away somewhere with their child and allow the child to call the shots in terms of their gender, such as letting them use a different pronoun or wear a dress or other clothing of their choice, (Johanna) Olson-Kennedy says.

The medical director of the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles insists that the child’s happiness is key. But happiness is subjective. And daily clothing battles are often just that: battles. Not so much a matter of gender, but control.

And kids like being in control; but when given too much, too soon they often become victims.

Yet the Star reports, “For critics who question whether preschool-age kids should be allowed to ‘socially transition,’ (Diane) Ehrensaft, a developmental and clinical psychologist, director of mental health at the University of California, San Francisco’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center and author of ‘The Gender Creative Child’ says: ‘We expect a 2-year-old to know ‘I am boy. I am girl.’ So why can’t that also apply to transgender children?'”

Why? Because the assumption is that the child is transgender … long before hormones, puberty, and any definitive markers present themselves.

Promoting wholesale confusion is not a good idea. Running on what makes you feel happy at the moment – especially in the formative and fluid years of childhood – isn’t the way to go. Not in the long term … and that’s the point.

The following ad from Dutch Airlines illustrates the situation perfectly.

Choices do have consequences. And kids, our little ones, need guidance and care – not shot-calling vacations.

It’s never too late

Confirmed cougar Guertrude Mokotoff, 98, called a halt to her eight-year hunt of 94-year-old Alvin Mann, on Aug. 5, 2017. But did she end the chase? In a way.

Mokotoff proposed to the dashing junior she’d met at the gym and the two were subsequently married in a small yet well-attended ceremony. The bride, garbed in modest periwinkle blue, demonstrated her still-sassy side with a glimpse of leg … gartered of course, just above the knee in a hot pink and white number that confirmed the couple’s sentiments about life.

According to SunnySkyz, Alvin said: “People always ask what it is that keeps us young. Of course, one part of it is medical science, but the bigger part is that we live worry-free lives; we do not let anything we cannot control bother us in the least.”

Maybe that’s why Alvin let Gertrude take the lead. Why not? Could be fun!

“I kept getting teased about dating a cougar,” Alvin told the New York Times, laughing. “But the age difference never really bothered me because we just hit it off, and I wasn’t about to let her go.”

So, who was leading who?

Either way, it’s never too late.

What a man! Chore list taken very seriously

Lawn needs mowing. He’s on it! Tornado coming? No excuse.

Check out the viral video below of Canadian homeowner, Theunis Wessels getting it done despite a towering tornado that could well have ripped every blade of grass right out of the ground:

“The tornado was about 2km (1.24 miles) from us moving eastwards. There was very little wind at our back yard and not even rain. It was just very hot,” Cecelia told HuffPost. “It was a shocker to see something like this but my husband was calm, the whole street was out taking pictures and well, staying calm was the thing to do.”