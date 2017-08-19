Which statues Pelosi wants out of Capitol

WASHINGTON – Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is angry.

After serving for 30 years in the Capitol, she decided Friday enough is enough.

No, she’s not quitting.

She’s determined, she says, to see all the Confederate statues in Statuary Hall removed – nine of 10, members of her own party, as were all prominent politicians from the South.

“There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country,” the current House minority leader said.

So which statues does she want eradicated?

1. Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy – a Democrat from Mississippi.

2. Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy – a Democrat from Georgia.

3. General Robert E. Lee, a Virginian who never dabbled in politics.

4. General Joseph Wheeler, an Alabama Democrat.

5. James Zachariah George, a Democrat from Mississippi.

6. Wade Hampton III, a Democrat from South Carolina.

7. General Edmund Kirby Smith, a Democrat from Florida.

8. Zebulon Baird Vance, a Democrat from North Carolina.

9. John E. Kenna, a Democrat from West Virginia.

10. Jabez Lamar Monroe Curry, a Democrat from Georgia.

“Nancy Pelosi has been walking through those halls of the Capitol for 30 years, and, all of a sudden, she wants to see these statues removed,” said Rush Limbaugh. “Do I have to even explain how ridiculous that is?”

The 100 total statues on display are part of the National Statuary Hall Collection and aren’t chosen by Congress. Each state contributes two statues, chosen by their state governments, according to the architect of the Capitol.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, believed to be mulling a possible run for president in 2020, said Wednesday he plans to introduce a bill to remove the statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol building.

“This is just one step,” Booker tweeted. “We have much work to do.”

Ironically, during the Civil War and for more than 100 years afterwards, the Democratic Party dominated Southern politics.

It was America’s first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, the first major step toward eliminating slavery from the states.

Over the last 100 years, Democrats have controlled Congress almost twice as long as Republicans and there have been 35 years when they controlled both houses and the presidency. But only in 2017 did the Confederate statues in the Capitol become an issue for them.

Some suggest it’s a way to help eradicate the strong Democrat connection with the Confederacy – something about which Americans are oblivious. Not only did Republicans lead the charge against slavery, they also were targeted for death and intimidation by the Ku Klux Klan, which represented the military wing of the party.

But, today, Democrat lawmakers are accusing President Trump of being proponent of white supremacy, even though he has repeatedly condemned the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The Confederate statues in the halls of Congress have always been reprehensible,” she said in a statement. “If Republicans are serious about rejecting white supremacy, I call upon Speaker Ryan to join Democrats to remove the Confederate statues from the Capitol immediately.”

