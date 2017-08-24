White House to issue guidance on transgender military ban

Washington (CNN)The White House will send guidance to the Pentagon on President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban — including instructions to reject transgender applicants — “in coming days,” The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night, citing unnamed US officials familiar with the matter.

Among the memo’s directions: The military is to stop admitting transgender people; and for current transgender troops, the Pentagon should consider a service member’s ability to deploy when determining whether to expel them, the newspaper reported, citing the officials.

The memo also instructs the Pentagon to stop paying for transgender troops’ medical treatment regimens, the officials told the paper.